videoDetails

Pune Porsche like incident took place in Chennai

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Chennai BMW Car crushes man: Pune Porsche Accident Like case has come to light from Chennai. In Tamil Nadu, a girl ran over youths walking on the roadside in a BMW car. MP Beeda Mastan's daughter has been accused. A young man has died in this incident. After the incident, the MP's daughter fled from the spot.