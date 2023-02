videoDetails

Punjab: 11-feet Shivling made of mercury in Jalandhar

| Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

11- feet high Shivling made of mercury and sulfur is enhancing the glory of Shiv Dham in Jalandhar. The Shivling is the tallest in Northern India. To make Shivling of mercury, it needs to be made solid.