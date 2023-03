videoDetails

Punjab: 24-yr-old-NRI killed in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival; kin allege murder

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

A permanent resident of Canada had allegedly died during a scuffle with miscreants in Mohali. The deceased, Pradep Singh had come to India in February earlier this year. The motive behind his death is assumed for allegedly objecting to loud music played by the accused.