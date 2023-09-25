trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666775
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab: “AAP had come to end mafia, make a new system…,” says Navjot Singh Sidhu

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Speaking on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s response to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's letter, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on September 24 asserted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had come to end the mafia and to make a new system.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
play icon5:51
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
play icon3:21
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
play icon5:39
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
play icon8:51
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
PM Modi to visit MP for third time in 45 days
play icon10:21
PM Modi to visit MP for third time in 45 days

Trending Videos

Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
play icon5:51
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th September 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
play icon3:21
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin measures before doing important work
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
play icon5:39
Know who all attended Parineeti-Raghav wedding
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
play icon8:51
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit
PM Modi to visit MP for third time in 45 days
play icon10:21
PM Modi to visit MP for third time in 45 days