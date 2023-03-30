NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes big statement on Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is still absconding. The Punjab Police is constantly on the lookout for the fugitive Amritpal. Meanwhile, information has been received about the surrender of Amritpal, according to which he may surrender. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given a big statement regarding Amritpal Singh. He said, 'We have to stay away from these instigators. People of Punjab should maintain brotherhood.

