trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635760
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrow escape, boat wobbled in flood water

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Punjab Flood News: Monsoon 2023 has come to the fore with devastation. Heavy rains are being witnessed not only in the mountains but also in the plains. After the release of water from the dam, a flood-like situation has arisen in Punjab. Meanwhile, a very shocking news has come to the fore. While traveling in a boat amid floods, the Punjab Chief Minister's boat wobbled, due to which he narrowly escaped drowning.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
play icon1:56
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
play icon1:56
Badrinath National Highway closed due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
play icon10:11
Atishi Marlena raises questions on Haryana government over release of Dam water in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
play icon10:22
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
play icon5:34
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Delhi drowns in flood water
play icon10:44
Delhi drowns in flood water
punjab flood news,punjab flood news live,punjab flood video,punjab flood today,bhagwant mann boat collapse,bhagwant mann news,bhagwant mann narrow escape,punjab cm boat,punjab cm boat collapse,jalandhar news today live,jalandhar news,jalandhar bhagwant mann live,jalandhar bhagwant mann news,bhagwant mann news jalandhar,today bhagwant mann news live jalandhar,jalandhar news cm bhagwant mann,flood 2023,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,heavy rain in punjab,heavy rain,