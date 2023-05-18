NewsVideos
videoDetails

Punjab Kings out of IPL 2023!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Punjab was defeated in the IPL match played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings yesterday. After which Punjab Kings are now out of IPL 2023. Captain Shikhar Dhawan has accepted his mistake.

