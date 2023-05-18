हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Edufuture Excellence Awards
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Punjab Kings out of IPL 2023!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 18, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Punjab was defeated in the IPL match played between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings yesterday. After which Punjab Kings are now out of IPL 2023. Captain Shikhar Dhawan has accepted his mistake.
×
All Videos
20:40
Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!
0:32
Look who's back! Alia Bhatt Spotted At Airport Arrival
0:38
Spotted: Katrina Kaif Snapped At Airport Arrival
0:42
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Snapped Today At The Bachchan Residence
3:45
Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka
Trending Videos
20:40
Deshhit: PM Narendra Modi invited as special guest at G-7!
0:32
Look who's back! Alia Bhatt Spotted At Airport Arrival
0:38
Spotted: Katrina Kaif Snapped At Airport Arrival
0:42
WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Snapped Today At The Bachchan Residence
3:45
Deshhit: Congress solves issue of Chief Minister in Karnataka
Punjab Kings,Punjab Kings news,punjab kings news today,punjab kings latest news,punjab kings news in hindi,Punjab Kings ipl 2023,ipl 2023 punjab kings,punjab kings news 2023,Punjab,Kings,punjab kings vs delhi capitals,Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings,sadda punjab,ipl 2023 punjab kings full squad,arshdeep singh punjab kings,punjab kings 2023,punjab kings owner,punjab kings vs lsg,punjab kings vs kkr,prabhsimran singh punjab kings,punjab kings 2023 ipl,