Punjab Police intensifies search for fugitive Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Punjab Police is likely to have Amritpal Singh in Badshah of Punjab. Late night an Innova car came out after breaking the barricade of the police. After the police chase, two people got down from the Innova and fled. After this the police search operation went on.