videoDetails

Punjab police reached Assam with Papalpreet, gave a big statement on Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh has reached with the Punjab Police. Papalpreet has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. On Amritpal, he said that, don't know whether he will surrender or not, we are not together since March 28.