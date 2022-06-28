Punjab police under suspicion yet again, IAS accuses Punjab police of killing his son during a raid

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli, who has been arrested on corruption charges, on Saturday alleged that the Vigilance Department has murdered his son and that he is an eyewitness to the incident.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

