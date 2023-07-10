NewsVideos
Punjab: Portion of boundary wall of house collapses in Mohali amid incessant rainfall

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in parts of north India. In this series, a portion of a building in Mohali collapsed due to heavy rain on July 10. No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of Punjab. Further, it forecasted moderate to high intense spell of rain accompanied with lighting likely to continue over parts of Tricity.

