Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Punjab Women Viral Video: A sensational incident has come to light from a Roper in Punjab. Here a lawyer along with his son and wife beat the mother badly. The incident came to light after reaching the daughter's house. It is being told that when the daughter became suspicious, she watched the CCTV and the incident came to light. The son has been arrested in this case
