videoDetails

Puri Jagannath Mandir's Ratna Bhandar To Open Today

| Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Ratna Bhandar Reopening: Gate of Ratna Bhandar of Puri's Jagannath temple is going to open. A team of 5-6 people has reached the temple and this team will enter the temple in a short while. When the clock strikes 1:28 in the afternoon, then this team will open the gate of Ratna Bhandar. The entire process is being videographed. The team of Odisha Disaster and Rapid Action Force has been deployed for security inside the temple.