Putin gave a big threat to NATO!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Ukraine Russia Attack: Ukraine has launched a major attack in Moscow, drone attacks on two government buildings. There is no news of any casualty in the attack. Let us tell you that a few days ago, the President of Russia had talked about ending this war, but after the attack on Ukraine, the possibility of the outbreak of war has increased.

Uncontrollable crowd pelted stones at police in Nagloi, vandalized vehicles
play icon3:27
Uncontrollable crowd pelted stones at police in Nagloi, vandalized vehicles
Fierce fire broke out in Ahmedabad hospital, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot
play icon0:44
Fierce fire broke out in Ahmedabad hospital, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot
Raigarh Breaking: A massive fire broke out in a moving tanker in Raigarh, no casualty was reported in the accident
play icon0:55
Raigarh Breaking: A massive fire broke out in a moving tanker in Raigarh, no casualty was reported in the accident
Ukraine Russia Attack: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's big attack in Moscow, drone attacks on two government buildings
play icon2:59
Ukraine Russia Attack: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's big attack in Moscow, drone attacks on two government buildings
ISRO sends 7 satellites into space, ISRO's second rocket launch in two weeks
play icon2:25
ISRO sends 7 satellites into space, ISRO's second rocket launch in two weeks

