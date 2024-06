videoDetails

Putin gifts 2nd luxury limousine to Kim Jong-Un

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Russian President Putin gifted a new luxury car to Kim Jong during his visit to North Korea. Now the video of this luxury ride has also surfaced. During this, Putin himself drove the car and Kim Jong was seen sitting on the co-driving seat next to him. In return, North Korean leader Kim Jong gifted 2 dogs to Putin. These dogs are of Pungsan breed, which are found only in North Korea.