Putin-Modi hold telephone call, Russia to be represented by FM Lavrov at upcoming G20 meet in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Days ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Aug 28 with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 09-10.
