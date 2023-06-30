trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629091
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Modi and said that he praised PM Modi's ambitious plan Make in India. He said that the effect of his plan is visible in India.
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Amit Shah rally in Udaipur
Amit Shah rally in Udaipur
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
