PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh lead the Indian contingent at CWG opening ceremony | Zee English News

CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights from Birmingham: Badminton star PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh, the captain of the men’s hockey team, walk at the athlete’s parade as co-flagbearer of Team India for the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
