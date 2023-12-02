trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694280
Qatar will not hang Indians?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Eight former Indian Navy officers have been given death sentence in Qatar. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Modi met the Emir of Qatar in Dubai yesterday. After which it is believed that 8 Indians can be released from Qatar jail.
