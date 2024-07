videoDetails

Questions raised on Kanwar Yatra controversies in this show of Zee News

| Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

In this show of Zee News, questions were raised on the various controversies happening regarding the Kanwar Yatra. Be it hate speech or the ruckus happening in the name of Kanwariyas. All issues will be discussed. The first chapter in this is Kanwar Vs Azaan.. in which we will talk about the poisonous statement of Tauqeer Raza in which he is linking the Kanwar Yatra with Azaan.