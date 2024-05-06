Advertisement
Radhika Khera makes huge allegation on Congress after resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Radhika Khera had an exclusive conversation with Zee News. After resignation from Congress, Radhika Khera explained why she resigned from the Congress party. Further, Radhika Khera told how she was misbehaved after returning from Ram temple.

Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO

