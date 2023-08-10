trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647133
Raghav Chadha retaliates on fake signature allegation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has retaliated on the allegations of fake signature. Raghav Chadha said that the rumor of fake signature was spread. I challenge BJP to bring paper. The signature is wrong. I did not do anything wrong. Nothing was done against the rules.

