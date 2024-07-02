videoDetails

Rahul-Akhilesh's rally became game changer in UP- Report

| Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

UP BJP Loss Report: In the review of the reasons for BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in UP, one of the main reasons is said to be the decrease in Dalit votes. According to the information, the decrease in Dalit votes and the shift in OBC votes are the major reasons. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav's PDA slogan and Rahul Gandhi's rallies with a copy of the Constitution in his hand also proved to be game changers. This time the All India Alliance was successful in attracting a large number of Dalit voters towards itself, and the inclination of OBC voters was also seen towards them. At the same time, this time the Samajwadi Party also took care of all castes in ticket distribution.