Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Adani Issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that today BJP friends need not fear. He said that my speech today will not be on Adani. Today I will give a speech from my heart, not from my mind.

When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
play icon1:42
When Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss to BJP MPs
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
play icon10:10
Uproar as soon as Rahul Gandhi's speech started
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi over Manipur issue during No Confidence Motion
play icon6:27
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi over Manipur issue during No Confidence Motion
Rajya Sabha witnesses ruckus over Tomato Price Hike
play icon2:25
Rajya Sabha witnesses ruckus over Tomato Price Hike
Mayawati makes huge remark on Caste Census
play icon1:4
Mayawati makes huge remark on Caste Census

