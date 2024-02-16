trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721967
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Congress Account Freeze

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted central government by tweeting on Congress Account Freeze matter. Rahul has tweeted and written that Modi ji, don't be afraid, Congress is not the name of the power of money, but the power of the people. Rahul has written that we have never bowed down before dictatorship, nor will we bow down.

All Videos

Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
Play Icon01:41
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
PM Modi makes huge allegation on Congress
Play Icon03:09
PM Modi makes huge allegation on Congress
Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal
Play Icon02:47
Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal
Ashok Gehlot issues statement on Congress Account Freeze
Play Icon02:45
Ashok Gehlot issues statement on Congress Account Freeze
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized
Play Icon01:00
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized

Trending Videos

Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
play icon1:41
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
PM Modi makes huge allegation on Congress
play icon3:9
PM Modi makes huge allegation on Congress
Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal
play icon2:47
Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal
Ashok Gehlot issues statement on Congress Account Freeze
play icon2:45
Ashok Gehlot issues statement on Congress Account Freeze
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized
play icon1:0
Indian Youth Congress Protests BJP Government's Actions: Freezing of Bank Accounts And Electoral Bonds Criticized