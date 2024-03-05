trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727484
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Ujjain Today

Mar 05, 2024
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is reaching Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, today. Rahul Gandhi will visit Mahakal today in Ujjain. Rahul Gandhi will also address the public during the road show in Ujjain. Let us tell you that during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi suddenly reached a wedding in the village.

