Rahul Gandhi Blames Says 'Sikhs, Christians, Tribals Feeling Attacked As Muslims In India'

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week long US trip on Wednesday on Tuesday said that 'Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Tribals are feeling attacked in India'. Gandhi was answering a question from the 'Bay Area Muslim community' while peaking at an event in Santa Clara, California.

