videoDetails

DNA: Women crowd in Congress offices for Rs 1 lakh

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

A major contribution to the victory of Congress was due to the guarantees it had given to women. During the election campaign, Congress had promised that if it won the elections, Rs. 1 lakh would be credited to the women's accounts. Today, there was a crowd of women at the Congress office in Lucknow… who had come with the hope of getting the Congress guarantee card and Rs 1 lakh.