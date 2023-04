videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Enjoys 'Gol Gappe' and 'Mohabbat Ka Sharbat' in Chandni Chowk | Ramzan | Street Food

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted interacting with people as he enjoyed different delicacies at Delhi's Bengali market near Connaught Place and the Chandni Chowk area.