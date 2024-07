videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Gets New Bungalow In Delhi

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

The new address of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has changed. Priyanka Gandhi reached to see his bungalow. According to sources, the bungalow will be number-5 on Sunhari Bagh Road in Delhi. The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has proposed to allot a bungalow to the Leader of Opposition.