NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Agniveers Dedication During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Follow Us
During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Dondaicha, Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi underscores the commitment of Agniveers. Drawing attention to their six-month training in contrast to the Chinese Army's extensive preparation, he discusses the potential sacrifices and courage of Agniveers facing Chinese soldiers without gaining official martyr status.

All Videos

President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Play Icon03:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Play Icon02:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Play Icon01:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
Play Icon01:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
Play Icon01:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti

Trending Videos

President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
play icon3:25
President Draupadi Murmu approves UCC Bill in Uttarakhand
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
play icon2:51
Bareilly Police Team Search Maulana Tauqeer Raza for 2010 riots
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
play icon1:54
Firozabad SDM Kriti Raj secretly inspects health department
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
play icon1:19
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti
play icon1:20
'Used To Win In Congress But Is Losing In BJP', says Scindia Supporter's Imarti