Rahul Gandhi Highlights Lack of OBC Data: Calls Attention to the Overlooked Majority in Bihar Society

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
In Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brought attention to the absence of comprehensive data on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. Addressing a diverse range of social groups, including the backward class, Dalit, Adivasi, minority, and general caste, Gandhi underscored the significance of the OBC community, which he noted as the largest community in Bihar. He remarked on the surprising lack of available population figures for the OBCs, prompting reflection on the need for accurate and inclusive data representation.

