Rahul Gandhi in Parliament after 136 days, will start discussion on no-confidence motion

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament after 136 days after the membership was restored...where the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A coalition welcomed Rahul Gandhi...and raised slogans of Rahul Gandhi Zindabad..According to the information received, Rahul Gandhi will speak in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Will start the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha from the side of the opposition.

