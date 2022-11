Rahul Gandhi is with Medha Patkar that means he is anti-Gujarati: JP Nadda

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election BJP President JP Nadda stated that the Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is with Medha Patkar that means he is anti-Gujarati. He said, “Medha Patkar has always taken a stand for anti-development. Rahul Gandhi standing next to her means he is also anti-Gujarati.”