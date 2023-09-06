trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658522
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi leaves for 5 day Europe visit ahead of G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Europe Visit: Before the G20 Summit in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi has left for a 5-day Europe tour. Rahul Gandhi will go to Belgium, France and Norway. Rahul will be in Brussels on 7th September, in Paris on 8th September and in Norway on 10th September. Rahul will return to Delhi again after the G20 summit is over in Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Breaking News: Air India's big announcement, ban on all flights from 7 to 11 September
play icon0:44
Breaking News: Air India's big announcement, ban on all flights from 7 to 11 September
Janmashtami 2023: Preparations in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Kanha will wear jail dress
play icon3:27
Janmashtami 2023: Preparations in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Kanha will wear jail dress
Digvijaya Singh raises question on PM Modi over INDIA Name Change demand
play icon1:12
Digvijaya Singh raises question on PM Modi over INDIA Name Change demand
Watch beautiful visuals from Bharat Mandapam to Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit
play icon9:18
Watch beautiful visuals from Bharat Mandapam to Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit
Know what all routes will be impacted during G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Know what all routes will be impacted during G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Breaking News: Air India's big announcement, ban on all flights from 7 to 11 September
play icon0:44
Breaking News: Air India's big announcement, ban on all flights from 7 to 11 September
Janmashtami 2023: Preparations in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Kanha will wear jail dress
play icon3:27
Janmashtami 2023: Preparations in Mathura on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, Kanha will wear jail dress
Digvijaya Singh raises question on PM Modi over INDIA Name Change demand
play icon1:12
Digvijaya Singh raises question on PM Modi over INDIA Name Change demand
Watch beautiful visuals from Bharat Mandapam to Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit
play icon9:18
Watch beautiful visuals from Bharat Mandapam to Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit
Know what all routes will be impacted during G20 Summit
play icon1:37
Know what all routes will be impacted during G20 Summit
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi latest news,rahul gandhi europe trip,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi europe visit,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi foreign visit,rahul gandhi latest video,Rahul Gandhi US visit,rahul gandhi today video,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,rahul gandhi statement,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul gandhi cambridge speech,rahul gandhi congress leader,rahul gandhi europe,Rahul Gandhi in London,G20,delhi g20,