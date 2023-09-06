trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658493
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has left for a 5-day Europe tour. Rahul Gandhi will go to Belgium, France and Norway. Rahul will be in Brussels on 7th September, in Paris on 8th September and in Norway on 10th September.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know the most accurate time and auspicious time of Janmashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:11
Know the most accurate time and auspicious time of Janmashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
play icon5:59
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
play icon0:34
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
play icon0:49
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit
play icon0:48
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Know the most accurate time and auspicious time of Janmashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:11
Know the most accurate time and auspicious time of Janmashtami from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
play icon5:59
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 6th September 2023
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
play icon0:34
Delhi Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in a three-storey building in Delhi, fire department is busy in controlling the fire.
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
play icon0:49
America warns North Korea, 'If you help Russia, the consequences will be bad
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit
play icon0:48
America's NSA makes big statement over Xi Jinping's absence from G20 Summit
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi latest news,rahul gandhi europe trip,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi europe visit,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi foreign visit,rahul gandhi latest video,Rahul Gandhi US visit,rahul gandhi today video,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,rahul gandhi statement,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul gandhi cambridge speech,rahul gandhi congress leader,rahul gandhi europe,Rahul Gandhi in London,G20,delhi g20,