Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has launched scathing attack on Himanta from Assam's Barpeta. Rahul Gandhi said that those controlling Himanta are in Delhi. Himanta is working on the instructions of Amit Shah. Further, he said that Himanta is the most corrupt CM of Assam and want to run Assam from Nagpur.

