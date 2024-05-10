Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748227
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on UP during Kannauj Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a joint rally of India Alliance with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj. During the rally, Rahul made a huge claim while cornering BJP. Rahul said, 'BJP will have its biggest defeat in UP'.

All Videos

Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Play Icon02:19
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
Play Icon06:52
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP
Play Icon01:34
Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
Play Icon03:16
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Bengaluru Driver's Touching Act Of Decorating Autorickshaw For Daughter's Birthday Touches Internet Hearts
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
play icon2:19
'I don't Care About Your family': Banker's Rant To Colleagues Over Target Goes Viral
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
play icon6:52
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail
Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP
play icon1:34
Mehbooba Mufti makes huge accusation on BJP
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita
play icon3:16
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to ED over K Kavita