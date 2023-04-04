NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark over Adani issue

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
ADANI Group: Rahul Gandhi once again alleged that Adani has shell companies. There is an investment of 20 thousand crores in it. Whose are they?

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
3:25
Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
2:34
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
1:3
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
4:23
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail
3:8
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail

Trending Videos

3:25
Mamata Banerjee makes controversial remark over Central Force
2:34
Know how the situation is after stone pelting at Rishra Railway Station
1:3
MEA retaliates on Chinese Conspiracy over Arunachal Pradesh
4:23
Police to file plea to shift Atiq Ahmed to Tihar Jail
3:8
Police preps up to shift Mafia Atiq from Sabarmati jail to Tihar jail
Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi on adani,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi on adani ambani,rahul gandhi on gautam adani,Rahul Gandhi Disqualification,rahul gandhi adani,Rahul Gandhi speech,Gautam Adani,rahul gandhi gautam adani,gautam adani rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi on gautam adani issue,Adani,rahul on adani,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,gautam adani on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi speech on adani,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,