Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark over PM Modi's Gaurantees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made huge remark over PM Modi's guarantees. Through social media post, Rahul Gandhi has raised questions about 2 crore jobs, doubling of farmers' income, return of black money and reducing inflation. To know more about the same watch this video.

