Rahul Gandhi might speak in Lok Sabha today on No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: On the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, there was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha. During this, BJP and the opposition alliance INDIA were fiercely seen attacking each other. Today is the second day of discussion on the no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, once again Rahul is expected to speak on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

Ravi Shankar Prasad mentions about Quit India Movement
play icon6:13
Ravi Shankar Prasad mentions about Quit India Movement
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Bharat Chhodo Andolan via Tweet
play icon2:38
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Bharat Chhodo Andolan via Tweet
Ravi Shankar Prasad comments on Familyism during Press Conference
play icon5:15
Ravi Shankar Prasad comments on Familyism during Press Conference
Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha at 12pm over No Confidence Motion
play icon3:22
Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha at 12pm over No Confidence Motion
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A, BJP's protest on Gandhi statue in Parliament House
play icon2:36
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A, BJP's protest on Gandhi statue in Parliament House

