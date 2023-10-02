trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670071
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Golden Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. There he bowed and washed utensils in the langar hall.
Follow Us

All Videos

'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
play icon4:1
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
play icon7:39
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
play icon2:2
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
play icon8:49
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
play icon0:51
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing

Trending Videos

'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
play icon4:1
'TMC did many scams in Bengal', says Anurag Thakur
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
play icon7:39
Will plans be made according to the population in Bihar?
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
play icon2:2
Asian Games 2023: India's Agasara Nandini Reacts On Swapna Barman’s Transgender Allegation
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
play icon8:49
Taal Thok Ke: Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar caste census
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
play icon0:51
CM Kejriwal's statement on the arrest of Sukhpal Khaira - Now Punjab is changing
Golden Temple,rahul gandhi golden temple rahul gandhi,Golden Temple Amritsar,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi today speech,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi status,Rahul Gandhi speech in Parliament,Rahul Gandhi news today,rahul gandhi golden temple amritsar,Rahul Gandhi,operation blue star 1984,operation blue star video,braeking news,Indira Gandhi,