Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the temple of Baba Baijnath in Deoghar Jharkhand

|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has reached Jharkhand.Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the temple of Baba Baidya Nath in Deoghar, Jharkhand. In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi is seen worshiping Baba Baidyanath. Congress has shared this video on social media.

