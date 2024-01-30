trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715556
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute on Mahatma Gandhi's 76th Death Anniversary

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commemorates the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, paying homage to the iconic leader who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. Standing at the intersection of history and remembrance, Rahul Gandhi reflects on the enduring principles of non-violence, truth, and compassion that defined Mahatma Gandhi's remarkable journey.

