Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu

Ahead of starting the much-hyped 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 07 attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute at his father's memorial. Sriperumbudur is where his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a bomb blast on May 21, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
