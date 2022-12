videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi PC: Gandhi tells About the plan After Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the entire opposition is standing with us. Mayawati-Akhilesh also want an India of love. The issue of inflation-unemployment is important in the country. Rahul Gandhi has said that the government has made many mistakes.. see what he said