trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702190
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the country's democracy while talking to Harvard students

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi Breaking: While talking to Harvard students, Rahul Gandhi has raised questions on the democracy of the country. He said that India is not a fair and free democracy, the big fight in India is based on caste. After this statement, controversy may arise again over Rahul Gandhi's statement.

All Videos

First meeting of Congress Alliance Committee, discussion on seat sharing formula
Play Icon3:29
First meeting of Congress Alliance Committee, discussion on seat sharing formula
Giriraj Singh's big statement: 'JDU is going to merge with RJD'
Play Icon1:16
Giriraj Singh's big statement: 'JDU is going to merge with RJD'
'Auspicious time' for Ramlala's presence
Play Icon5:34
'Auspicious time' for Ramlala's presence
Pak army opened fire to help terrorists
Play Icon3:15
Pak army opened fire to help terrorists
Kharge, Sonia Gandhi invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony
Play Icon1:37
Kharge, Sonia Gandhi invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony

Trending Videos

First meeting of Congress Alliance Committee, discussion on seat sharing formula
play icon3:29
First meeting of Congress Alliance Committee, discussion on seat sharing formula
Giriraj Singh's big statement: 'JDU is going to merge with RJD'
play icon1:16
Giriraj Singh's big statement: 'JDU is going to merge with RJD'
'Auspicious time' for Ramlala's presence
play icon5:34
'Auspicious time' for Ramlala's presence
Pak army opened fire to help terrorists
play icon3:15
Pak army opened fire to help terrorists
Kharge, Sonia Gandhi invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony
play icon1:37
Kharge, Sonia Gandhi invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony
Rahul Gandhi,Harvard University,Rahul Gandhi on democracy,Democracy,Caste,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking,rahul gandhi breaking,Rahul talks to Harvard students,Rahul Gandhi has raised questions on democracy,country,India is not a fair and free democracy,Free democracy,big fight in India,caste politics in india,controversy,Rahul Gandhi's statement,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,