Rahul Gandhi reaches Amethi with Priyanka and Sonia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Amid Lok Sabha Elections, names of the candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats have been formally announced. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli seat while KL Sharma will contest from Amethi. Watch how Gandhi family reached Amethi in a private flight.

