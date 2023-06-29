NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal as he visits Manipur

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on Manipur tour. Meanwhile, he has reached Imphal. He will remain in Manipur for about two days and will also visit relief camps. After Imphal, Rahul will also go to Churachandpur.

