Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament after 136 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership has been restored after the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the conviction in the Modi surname case. A notification related to this has been issued. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification related to the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's membership.

